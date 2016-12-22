Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan recently said that he does not think any of his performances till date deserves a National Award. The actor, who was recently nominated for the 4th National Yash Chopra Award, spoke about the National Award during the Indian Academy awards announcement.

"It's kind of audience, jury members and filmmakers that I have won so many awards. For me, to sit back and think about winning award for that (film), it would be demeaning any award. If I did not get it, I don't deserve it," Shah Rukh told reporters.

The actor even said that he does not think any of his performance deserves the prestigious award. "I don't think there is any performance of mine till date that could or should have got national award. I don't perform according to winning awards. If I don't get an award I don't deserve it," he said.

However, the fans will not agree with his statement, as he has given several mind-blowing performances since he started his career in Bollywood. There's a reason why SRK is known as King Khan and Baadshah. This year, Shah Rukh mesmerised audience with his amazing performance in Fan and his double role won many hearts.

Shah Rukh has given some memorable films like Swades, Chak De, My Name Is Khan, Darr, Devdas and Veer Zaara, which are still close to his fans' hearts. However, fans will love him unconditionally whether he receives a National Award or not.

SRK will next be seen in Raees and Rahnuma. Both the films will be released next year. Raees is a much awaited film, which will hit screens on January 25. The Rahul Dholakia directorial was postponed from 2016 to the next year. It was earlier supposed to be released with Salman Khan's Sultan.

Shah Rukh will also be seen in Imtiaz Ali's Rahnuma in August 2017. He will share screen space with his Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and Jab Tak Hai Jaan co-star, Anushka Sharma.

Watch Shah Rukh's interaction with the media at the announcement of Indian Academy awards here: