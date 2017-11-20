Selena Gomez performed at the American Music Awards 2017, and this was her performance on a stage post her kidney transplant earlier this year.

While fans and followers couldn't be any prouder for her journey so far, Selena, 25, has also been receiving a lot of backlash as people claimed the Wolves singer lip-synced through her performance.

Also read: Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber heating up their PDA game, share an intimate kiss

This isn't the first time Selena has been accused of lip-syncing her performances and definitely not the second time either. It has happened multiple times.

Her social media critics have gone on to point out how blatant the lip-syncing was, as if she wasn't even trying to hide the fact.

Hey Selena Gomez, if you’re going to lip sync, you should probably make it semi believable. #AMAs2017 #SELENAxAMAs — Julianna Stephens (@juliistephenss) November 20, 2017

I love Selena Gomez but she made it so obvious that she lip sync through that whole performance hence why she had her head down & hair covering her face for 99% of the performance. The girl can't sing live so I don't know why she just can't admit it instead of lip syncing #AMAs — Áine ? (@ainemartin13) November 20, 2017

Selena Gomez lip syncing til the day she dies. #AMAs pic.twitter.com/mKatugM6lX — Z (@xOneinami11ionx) November 20, 2017

oh look another performance of selena gomez lipsyncing #AMAs pic.twitter.com/qB4MI0nLd1 — mae (@technicolovato) November 20, 2017

I was just about to say how nice it was to see all the performers singing live and not lip synching....until Selena Gomez came on... #AMAs pic.twitter.com/XQlMFue9on — J A (@jswarley29) November 20, 2017

Well it's not a Selena Gomez performance without the mediocrity and lip syncing so are we really surprised? #AMAs2017 #AMAs pic.twitter.com/BNQ3AIrpNk — A. (@ExposingSMG) November 20, 2017

selena gomez sync your lips to lip sync challenge — ryan (@scarypotato69) November 20, 2017

tone deaf people listening to selena gomez lip sync and pretend she's trying really hard and giving a substantial performance while people who make real music are struggling to make a living pic.twitter.com/FBNtnA7XWm — MIK (@mimakoel) November 20, 2017

Rocking platinum blonde hair for the first time ever, the former Disney star took the stage wearing a sexy slip dress, sneakers and a Tiffany necklace as she belted out her recent hit single "Wolves", in what appeared to be a distressed setting on stage.

At the end of her performance, Selena shrugged and mouthed a "thank you" to the audience.

'Selena' = 800K tweets

'Selena Gomez' = 400K tweets



Over 1 million tweets about Selena Gomez at the #AMAs pic.twitter.com/1eEgDO16In — Selena Charts Brasil (@selenachartsbr) November 20, 2017

But there were a group of loyal fans supporting and defending her act on Twitter, explaining that the star is still recovering and shouldn't be put under such hard scrutiny.

Wow....how sad that she had to make the decision to lip sync for this reason...too much hate!!! They need to leave her alone! @selenagomez https://t.co/E7yCbtHS5E — Kesha'sHymn?♡☁ (@angelovatoaddic) November 20, 2017

Can people not trash Selena Gomez about her performance because she was apparently lip synching? I'd like to see you go through what she has in the past year and perform in front of millions — READY TO CRY AND SCREAM WHILE WATCHING THE AMAS (@asian_repunzel) November 20, 2017

SELENA GOMEZ DIDN'T LIP SYNC SHE USED A FILTERED MIC FOR THE EFFECT LIKE SHE USED FOR THE SONG YOU GUYS I SWEAR STFU AND LET PEOPLE LIVE MY GOD DO YOU HAVE BRAIN CELLS MY GOD GET A JOB STAY AWAY FROM HER SHE'S JUST LIVING HER TRUTH SPREADING LOVE TAKE A SEAT AND LEARN SOMETHING — CurlyHairedSkeleton (@CHSkeleton) November 20, 2017

YALL CAN NEVER LEAVE SELENA GOMEZ ALONE! she did amazing and y’all can not accept the fact that she did her best! People will find and do anything to bring anyone down! This is what society has become a place where no one can breathe because you’ll be criticized!!!!!@selenagomez — Rogerzzz (@r_roelio) November 20, 2017

may i remind y’all selena is still recovering from a kidney transplant and she just gave the performance of a lifetime. words can not express how emotional i’m feeling right now. literally shaking. #SELENAxAMAs #amas pic.twitter.com/gTtkfeBY63 — tyler? (@selenaspov) November 20, 2017

Selena happened to leave the show early — way before it was over — and later thanked her fans and the audience on her Instagram story.

"We were trying to make this look better. I don't know, it's fine," she said, kicking off her dress to change into a comfy jacket and hoodie — in the video, which she captioned "grateful grateful grateful."

"Thank you to my best friend Petra [Collins] for helping me bring it to life," she added.

Collins was the director of Selena's recent music video for her single Fetish, and later took the chance to show her support to Selena's performance on social media.