Selena Gomez performs onstage during the 2017 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 19, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Selena Gomez performed at the American Music Awards 2017, and this was her performance on a stage post her kidney transplant earlier this year.

While fans and followers couldn't be any prouder for her journey so far, Selena, 25, has also been receiving a lot of backlash as people claimed the Wolves singer lip-synced through her performance.

This isn't the first time Selena has been accused of lip-syncing her performances and definitely not the second time either. It has happened multiple times.

Her social media critics have gone on to point out how blatant the lip-syncing was, as if she wasn't even trying to hide the fact.

Rocking platinum blonde hair for the first time ever, the former Disney star took the stage wearing a sexy slip dress, sneakers and a Tiffany necklace as she belted out her recent hit single "Wolves", in what appeared to be a distressed setting on stage.

At the end of her performance, Selena shrugged and mouthed a "thank you" to the audience.

But there were a group of loyal fans supporting and defending her act on Twitter, explaining that the star is still recovering and shouldn't be put under such hard scrutiny.

Selena happened to leave the show early — way before it was over — and later thanked her fans and the audience on her Instagram story.

"We were trying to make this look better. I don't know, it's fine," she said, kicking off her dress to change into a comfy jacket and hoodie — in the video, which she captioned "grateful grateful grateful."

Selena Gomez thanking fans and audience post her performance on the American Music Awards 2017, in an Instagram video.Instagram/Selena Gomez

"Thank you to my best friend Petra [Collins] for helping me bring it to life," she added.

Collins was the director of Selena's recent music video for her single Fetish, and later took the chance to show her support to Selena's performance on social media.