Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan had thrown a grand Diwali bash last week and it was attended by celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan. But Salman Khan, who is said to be Aamir's good friend, gave it a miss.

Salman stayed away from the party of his friend and this raised many eyebrows. Is all not well between these two Khans?

According to DNA, Salman missed the bash because of his work commitments. A source told the daily that Salman left for Greece on Friday night and he is avoiding such parties to look fit in his upcoming movies. So much of dedication, isn't it?

The source said: "Salman was to leave for Greece on Friday night. He usually shoots the Bigg Boss weekend episodes over the weekend in Lonavala, outside Mumbai. This time, he began early as he wanted to finish early and leave for the airport. Because of the early shoot, he decided to stay at his farmhouse, which is half-an-hour away from the location."

"Even the parties that Salman went to, he stayed away from the bar and the buffet. Salman has to shoot a shirtless scene for TZH and he wants to look absolutely fit for the shot, which is why he didn't stay long at the parties that he did attend. Next month, he begins Race 3, and he is in full fitness mode" an insider told DNA.

Salman's Tiger Zinda Hai will be released this December and it is one of the much-awaited movies of this year. The hunk's previous movie, Tubelight, didn't work well at the box office, thus, Salman is not taking any risk with his upcoming projects.

After Tiger Zinda Hai, he will start shooting for Race 3, which will be directed by Remo D'Souza.