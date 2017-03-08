Ranbir Kapoor will reportedly spend a week in a Bhopal jail soon. However, it is not because of any judicial sentence, but as a preparation for his upcoming movie.

Ranbir Kapoor's look as Sanjay Dutt in his biopic leaked online

Munna Bhai 3: Arshad Warsi reveals some important details of Sanjay Dutt's film

Ranbir is all set to portray the real-life character of actor Sanjay Dutt in the upcoming biopic that is being made by Rajkumar Hirani. As Sanjay had spent years in jail after being convicted for possessing illegal arms during 1993 Mumbai blasts, Ranbir will spend some time as a prisoner to get a first-hand experience, according to a report.

Earlier, it was reported that the Tamasha actor had gained 13 kilos for his role in order to match up with the physique of Sanju baba. Ranbir has certainly been working hard for the biopic as it involves a lot of expectations.

Some pictures from the sets of the untitled movie were leaked a few days back that showed Ranbir sporting long hair, much like how Sanjay used to have in the 90s. Pictures of Paresh Rawal, playing Sanjay's father Suniel Dutt, were also leaked from the sets.

Sonam Kapoor will play the character of Sanjay's love interest, Vicky Kaushal will be seen as one of his good friends, Anushka Sharma will portray the character of a journalist and Manisha Koirala will essay the role of Sanjay's mother Nargis.

Although the title of the biopic is yet to be finalised, there is already a lot of hype around it. Fans are eagerly waiting to see Sanjay's controversial life on celluloid.