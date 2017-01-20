Fans are eagerly waiting for Shah Rukh Khan's Don 3, but the actor said that the script is not ready yet. SRK will next be seen in Rahul Dholakia's Raees, which is set to be released on January 25.

In a media interaction, Shah Rukh spoke about the sequels of Don and Ra.One. He said that they are still on hold as there is no script. "I think Don is the only one which perhaps lends itself because that's how we leave the story. Farhan does not have any story in place right now for Don 3. I thought I would make Ra.One franchise if it goes well, but it didn't work as I expected," Mid-Day quoted SRK from the event.

"I have no idea when would the sequel to Ra.One happen because we don't have a concrete script in place for that. It is an expensive preposition because of VFX and you need to have two years of prep time for that. So unless we have a story, we won't go ahead with Ra.One sequel. We can make a sequel to any film by just using the name, but I am not quite convinced with that idea," he added.

If the sequel of SRK's flop movie Ra.One is made, it will be interesting to see how it will turn out to be. Meanwhile, he is busy promoting his forthcoming movie, Raees, which also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Mahira Khan.

After a long time, SRK is set to appear in a serious role in a movie. He will play a bootlegger's character named Miyanbhai and the Pakistani actress will be his love interest. Nawaz plays a badass cop in the film.