Westworld Season 2 is currently in the pre-production process, but the creative team faced a hurdle prompting a part of the show to be rewritten.

A section of fans have already figured out a major twist from the upcoming season, and this is both annoying and gratifying at the same time, revealed co-creator Jonathan Nolan during a Westworld panel at the 24th annual Paleyfest in LA.

"It's annoying sometimes when people guess the twists and then blog about it, but the engagement is gratifying, on one level, because if someone guesses your twist, it means you've done an adequate job [of structuring the series]," he said. "You can't complain when people are that engaged. It's very gratifying—but stop doing it, please."

Westworld Season 3 is expected to return to HBO sometime in 2018, and the showrunner is keeping a lid on the plot. He also refused to say whether the next instalment will deal with the Samurai World, something that was hinted in the Season 1 finale.

However, Nolan did open up about what drove Maeve to head back into the park to attempt a reunion with her daughter from an earlier storyline. Despite her being reprogrammed a number of times, her daughter was something that kept haunting the Thandie Newton's character.

"The way we designed it, the way we shot it, the beautiful performance — in that moment, that's really the first decision she's ever made," Nolan confirmed. "For me, it's a very emotional moment in the episode, because you're seeing the birth of free will there."