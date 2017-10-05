In what could be seen as a Reliance JioPhone effect, HMD Global is reportedly looking at the possibility of introducing a new 4G Nokia feature phone in India and not 3G Nokia 3310 considering the challenge the competition in feature phone market has brought about.

The NokiaPowerUser had earlier reported citing sources that the Finnish company would not bring the 3G version of Nokia 3310 to India and the reason behind it is its understanding that 2G and 4G networks suit Indian market and not 3G.

Now, Ajey Mehta, India VP for HMD Global, in an interview with Economic Times, has hinted that the company would consider entering the 4G featurephone market.

"JioPhone is definitely going to have impact on the segment, and there is no question about it. We are watching how this materialises. If we see a viable business proposition, we will definitely consider it and participate," Ajey Mehta told Economic Times.

"If there is a business opportunity, for sure we are open to it...in that [feature phone] category, our brand is very strong," he added.

Nokia was known for feature phones and currently has four devices in that category, which includes the new-generation Nokia 3310. Venturing into feature phone category could be lucrative in India considering the fact that still, many Indians use feature phones.

It will be interesting to see major OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) entering featurephone segment.