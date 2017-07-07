On July 4, Nas took to his Instagram page to share an emotional message that many believed to be aimed at Nicki Minaj. But the Anaconda singer is reportedly not too impressed.

"U On My Mind," read Nas' cryptic post. This comes just days after reports emerged that Nas' romance with Minaj has cooled down, especially after he started liking her ex Meek Mill's Instagram post.

Now, a HollywoodLife source revealed that Nas was trying to gain Minaj's sympathy with the post. "Nas was trying to get Nicki's attention and her sympathy with that picture but it totally backfired," the insider revealed. "She was turned off, she thought he looked weak. She told him to man up. If he wants her to be his Queen he needs to act like a King."

A few days back, a different source told the publication that they stopped hooking up after he sided with Mill.

"Nicki and Nas have stopped hooking up," the insider said. "They were more friends and collaborators than anything serious. Still, Nicki would have been excited for things to work out."

The duo was last spotted together after the NBA Awards on June 26.

Minaj opened up about her relationship with Nas during an appearance on Ellen DeGeneres' talk show, saying she would flout her "no sex for a year" decision for Nas.

"He's so dope," the New York-raised rapper told the talk show host. "He's the king. He is the King of Queens, and I'd like to think I'm the Queen of Queens." Calling him "a rap legend," Minaj said, "I have a lot of respect for him. And, you know, he's kind of cute, too."

"I'm just chillin' right now," said Minaj. "I'm celibate. I wanted to go a year without dating any man. I hate men."

She continued, "I might make an exception to the rule for him, because he's so dope."