Love & Hip Hop star Milan Christopher has gone nude for Paper magazine to remove the taboo associated with men flaunting their naked bodies. And someone who is proud of his decision to strip is Amber Rose, who recently caused quite a sensation by flashing her bush in a NSFW photo on social media.

Rose is reportedly planning to congratulate Christopher for taking the initiative to break boundaries.

"Amber applauds what Milan is doing, she thinks people are way too uptight about nudity," a source told HollywoodLife. "She's planning to send him flowers and some encouraging words, she knows how hard it is to break boundaries like this."

Reportedly, Rose is all set to invite Christopher to take part in her upcoming SlutWalk event, which promotes gender equality and celebrates men and women in all shapes and sizes.

Christopher gain prominence after starring in VH1's Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood, where he became the show's first openly gay reality star.

Opening up about his decision to pose fully nude on Paper, Christopher said he wants men's bodies to be celebrated and admired.

"Well, I just feel like in our culture it's so taboo for a guy to show their bodies but it's ok for a woman to do it. I just kinda want to break that. I think I have a nice body and I think it's art and I just think that it should be celebrated like they celebrate women's bodies," he said. "So you know, I could be a guy and be gay and be black and be artistic in a nude fashion shoot in the same way that anybody else could."

He also opened up about homophobia in the hip-hop community, saying it's very rampant.

"Oh yeah, it's super homophobic," said Christopher, adding: "Even with the producers and the directors and just everything."