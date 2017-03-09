Keeping up with the Kardashians, star Khloe Kardashian seems to be head over heels in love with her new beau Tristan Thompson, but there's always a worry that he would end up cheating on her like her past boyfriends, a new report has claimed.

Also read: Game of Thrones Season 7 air date, spoilers: Does the poster hint at Jon Snow-Daenerys union?

Khloe was hurt badly when her ex-husband Lamar Odom cheated on her with multiple women, and this has resulted in her developing some trust issue, claimed the HollywoodLife report.

"Khloe has definitely been scarred by her troubled relationships with Lamar Odom and James Harden," a source told the media outlet. "She always gives herself up completely when she falls in love, only to be left heartbroken. She trusted Lamar implicitly despite hearing rumors about his bad behavior. Same thing with James. These failed relationships have given her some serious trust issues."

Thompson has been a model boyfriend till date, and their Jamaican vacation pictures show the couple smitten with each other. But their relationship could be heading for serious trouble if a new OK! Magazine report is to be believed. Reportedly, Thompson has been cheating on Khloe with his ex Jordy Craig, who is the mother of his son Prince.

"Tristan has been juggling both women this whole time," a source told the publication. "Whenever he goes to Jordy's he says it only to see the baby," the insider reported, "but he's still sleeping with her. It's the perfect cover-up."

But according to yet another HollywoodLife source, the 32-year-old has nothing to worry about as Thompson has made it known that he was serious about his romance with Kim Kardashian's sister.

The source said: "Tristan isn't cheating on Khloe. He's totally head over heels for her and showers her with love. He knows it can be hard being a NBA player's wife or girlfriend so he assures her all the time he loves her."