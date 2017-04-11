Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriquez, who are popularly known among their fans as J-Rod or A-Lo, have really made the world jealous of their relationship with PDA-filled romantic dates and there is a secret behind their successful love story.

JLo apparently finds A-Rod far better than rumoured ex-boyfriend Drake and there are many reasons for it, including their age gap. While the Canadian rapper is 17 years younger to the On The Floor singer, she is just six years older to the former Yankees star.

The mother of two has already revealed that she does not really date younger men and just goes out with someone if she gets attracted to a person. "If they're older, they're older. If they're younger, they're younger. It doesn't matter. It's whether or not I'm attracted to them or not, attracted to their spirit their soul, whatever their energy is," she said during her appearance in Ellen DeGeneres show.

Show, no Tell: Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriquez's answer to haters who claim their romance is fake

Lopez also clarified through the show that she is not dating Drake and they are just hugging out. But people close to her claim that her relationship with the 30-year-old rapper was part of a publicity stunt and she is very cautious about her romance with Rodriquez.

"Jen's not making the mistakes she made with Drake and Alex is banned from being seen with any other woman under the age of 40. She's also given him an approved wardrobe list and a list of instructions on where to stand next to her on red carpets," an industry insider told Radar Online.

The source even stated that JLo is incredibly strict with A-Rod and she wants him to spend an expected number of hours in a week with her. According to the informer, he is totally under her control and he is really lucky to be associated with an A-lister like her.