Interested in national security but finding it difficult to grab a law enforcement job? Have no worries, Indore's vegetable vendors have a cheeky job offer for you! Meet the new VIPs of Indore who need more security than a minister or even the CM— the oh-so-expensive tomatoes!

Tomato prices zoom in Karnataka

The "security" news comes after the country recorded a steep rise in the price of tomatoes. Tomatoes are being sold at Rs 100 per kg. The soaring prices have led to a rise in thefts of this valued vegetable now.

The scenario is so bad that vendors in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city have deployed security guards to safeguard tomatoes. Armed guards have been keeping a round the clock vigil at the market area to prevent such robberies.

On July 20, around 300 kg of tomatoes were stolen from a godown at a vegetable market in Dahisar East of Mumbai.

The vendor Shaymlal Shrivastav said that the 30 crates of tomatoes were worth around Rs 70,000.

Though a case has been registered against the unidentified men, the absence of CCTV cameras near the godown has made it difficult for the police to nab the culprits.

Meanwhile, the government has said that it is keeping a close watch on price movement. The price is expected to come down with improved production.