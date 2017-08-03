Freshly leaked case-design renderings of Google Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 have surfaced online via UK based accessory retailer MobileFun while the internet is abuzz with rumours on the highly-anticipated launch of these smartphones, sometime later this year. The leak also confirms the case maker as Olixar, and the cases are listed with a retail price tag of €5.59 (Rs. 400 approx.).

Both the Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 are expected to incorporate edge-to-edge displays with minimal bezels akin to the latest trend with flagship phones from Samsung, Apple, Xiaomi and others. The rear glass panel on these phones has apparently been scaled down to feature a single rear camera sensor instead of a dual camera version, which is the latest trend in the mobile market.

The image also reveals the absence of traditional 3.5mm audio jack while confirming a long ear-piece speaker on the front. One closer look at the leaked image clarifies that the 3.5mm headphone jack has been replaced with USB Type-C port.

The Google Pixel 2 phones were earlier spotted in HTC U11 system files while a recent leak has confirmed that the Pixel 2 will be the first smartphone to be powered by the Snapdragon 836 SoC.

Other features of the Google Pixel 2 series include two display sizes: 4.97-inch display and 5.99-inch QHD OLED display, 4GB of RAM, 64GB/128GB of storage and single primary rear camera with dual-tone LED flash. Stay tuned for more.