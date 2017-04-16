Fatima Sana Shaikh, who played Aamir Khan's daughter in Dangal, was supposed to romance the superstar in Thugs of Hindostan. While earlier reports suggested that Fatima had been removed from the cast of the movie, a picture of her from the movie's screen test is now doing rounds on the internet.

Fatima is seen in a warrior's avatar in the viral photo, which is said to have been taken when she was finalised for Thugs of Hindostan. Producer Aditya Chopra is said to have refused to cast her in the movie later as she played Aamir's daughter in Dangal and he thought it would be strange to now see her romancing Aamir.

According to a report in Miss Malini, there is a dream sequence in the film in which Aamir and Fatima's characters share a kiss and Aditya wasn't very keen on roping in Fatima, as he believes that the audience will not approve of Aamir kissing an actress, who played his daughter in Dangal.

So why is the picture of Fatima from the movie's screen test suddenly doing the rounds? Has she been re-cast?

Thugs of Hindostan's makers are finding it difficult to cast a heroine for their movie. Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor were among the actresses who were offered the movie, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan. But the divas rejected the offers as their role was not enough compared to the male lead roles.

Fatima Sana Shaikh Wrestler in Dangal, set to be a Warrior in Thugs of Hindostan.??? pic.twitter.com/3hTU3MNmj5 — Mustafa (@ThatBoyMusty) April 15, 2017

Hence, it is now being said that the makers might have recast Fatima in it after failing to rope in any other actress.

Watch Aamir's fun side with his reel life daughters: