US President Donald Trump has blocked author Stephen King on Twitter and the acclaimed horror author has got back at him.

Also read: The Dark Tower review: Idris Elba vehicle 'manages to be so determinedly boring'

The Shining author took to Twitter on August 24 to share the incident. He wrote, "Donald Trump blocked me on Twitter. I am hereby blocking him from seeing IT or MR. MERCEDES. No clowns for you, Donald. Go float yourself."

However, he did not provide any explanation about how he is going to ban Trump from watching the movies.

Donald Trump blocked me on Twitter. I am hereby blocking him from seeing IT or MR. MERCEDES. No clowns for you, Donald. Go float yourself. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) August 25, 2017

This is not the first time King gets blocked by the 45th US president. Earlier in June, he claimed that he is blocked by Trump. Meanwhile, the author of Harry Potter JK Rowling responded to the author, saying, "I still have access. I'll DM them to you."

Not only King, Trump blocked droves of adversaries. Supermodel Chrissy Teigen is the latest victim. The 31-year-old model took to social media in July to share a screenshot.

It said "You are blocked from following @realDonaldTrump and viewing @realDonaldTrump's tweets."

Warner Bros. Pictures' upcoming horror movie IT, a Stephen King literary adaptation, will release in cinemas on September 8, 2017.

Directed by Nikolaj Arcel, the horror flick follows the town of Derry, Maine, where children begin to disappear all of a sudden. In the meantime, a group of kids face their biggest fear when they square off against an evil clown named Pennywise.