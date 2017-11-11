Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are undoubtedly one of the most loved celebrity couples of the recent times. The two lovebirds often treat their fans with lovey-dovey pictures and videos of them.

However, the latest video shared by Vivek sees him being hit by the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress on his face.

In the video, Vivek tried to scare Divyanka by wearing a scary movie mask. The actress, who was unaware of Vivek's mischief, got scared and reacted by hitting him in the face. Divyank's reaction will leave you in splits.

The couple along with their family was in Goa celebrating Vivek's birthday. Divyanka posted a sweet message on Instagram on her husband's birthday. "I'm so thankful to Mumma for she got you on Earth. I'm glad, you were born for me (and many others... but primarily for Me!). While the world is giving you thousands of wishes, here I wish, you are never short of shoes and gym wear. I wish, your kitchen is always full of proteins and health food! I wish, you get the best of everything on this Earth... Though, no exchange offers for the wife. You'll have to manage on that front! So I wish, you get fabulous Divyanka's company forever! Love you ❤️ (sic)."

It was last week that Divyanka and Vivek returned to Mumbai after short shoot schedule with the team of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein in Budapest. Several pictures from the trip had surfaced on social media. The pictures speak volumes about the fun the team had. They shot for the show during the day and explored the city at night.

Meanwhile on Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, with the international shoot sequence, the show took a leap of 18 months.