Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is making headlines due to her upcoming movie, Padmavati. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial is in trouble as Rajput Karni Sena activists and some political leaders demanded a ban on the release.

Amidst the controversy, Deepika was seen on Salman Khan's show, Bigg Boss 11. The actress promoted her movie with Salman, but her special appearance has a different story.

According to Bollywood Life, Bhansali had requested Salman to speak about the movie on TV. Thus, people who watched the episode should have Deepika and Salman making statements like there are no intimate scenes between Rani Padmini and Alauddin Khilji in the movie.

Deepika plays Rani Padmini, while Alauddin Khilji's role will be played by Ranveer Singh. On Bigg Boss 11, Deepika also said that the film does not hurt anybody's religious or personal sentiments.

While Bhansali is trying everything possible to get his movie to the theatres, the protesters are also leaving no stone unturned to stop its release.

Already, security has been provided to Deepika and Bhansali because of the threats they received. Now, the recent report suggests that Karnataka government has provided security for Deepika's parents – father Prakash Padukone and mother Ujjala Padukone – in Bangalore.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has dismissed a petition seeking the deletion of certain "objectionable" scenes from Bollywood movie Padmavati, terming it "premature".

"We have been apprised that the film has not yet received the certificate from the CBFC. In view of the aforesaid, our interference in this writ petition will tantamount to pre-judging, which we are not inclined to do," Press Trust of India quoted Chief Justice Dipak Misra as saying.

However, the movie will reportedly not be banned as per Supreme Court orders, but the release date has been delayed. Earlier, it was going to hit the screens on December 1, now the new release date has not been announced yet.