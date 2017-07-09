Expenses for Delhites who depend on app-based cabs for travelling may soon increase as the Delhi government wants them to do away their pooling and sharing options. The state government is currently finalising the draft of the City Taxi Scheme, 2017.

Interestingly, the government admits carpooling saves money as well as reduces pollution. "In principle, we are in favour of cab sharing as it not only provides affordable commuting option to passengers but also reduces the number of vehicles on roads," a government official was quoted by the Times of India as saying.

"However, such operations don't come under the present legal framework as taxis are only allowed to be hired from one point to another and cannot pick and drop passengers," clarified the official.

As per the state laws, only buses with stage carriage permit are allowed to pick and drop passengers at multiple points.

Though it has not yet been finalised, transport department officials feel the ban is just round the corner. "We plan to regulate operations of app-based cab services. Though a number of features of the scheme are yet to be finalised, cab sharing option would definitely have to go as it is legally not permitted,"

The draft also deals with a cap on number of taxis allowed under an operator and fare.

Mandatory installation of GPS and panic buttons are also part of the draft. It also added that the transport department are also chalking out penalties for violations of norms.