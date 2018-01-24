A day after a minor tribal girl committed suicide in Odisha after claiming that she was gang-raped by "four men in uniform", the BJP and Congress have called a dawn-to-dusk state-wide bandh on Wednesday.

Reports claim that the state government has declared a holiday in schools and colleges and has also postponed examinations.

Here's what made the girl kill herself

The 14-year-old rape survivor was reportedly forced to take the ultimate step of killing herself as the police officials and authorities dealing with the case of her sexual assault had not only ruled out that she was raped but were also mentally harassing her.

Her suicide urged both the opposition parties in Odisha to call for a bandh to protest against the insensitivity of the police authorities and the failure of the state government in providing justice to the girl. The protest has also been called to demand a CBI probe into the incident.

The minor was raped by four men, who were wearing "combat uniform" in Koraput district on October 10, 2017. It is claimed that the police had reportedly tried to cover up the incident.

The minor had also accused Odisha DGP RP Sharma of trying to bribe her to influence the investigation of the rape case. Sharma has denied the allegation.

To add on to her trauma, the Human Rights Protection Cell (HRPC) of Odisha had claimed that the girl had not been raped.

Political parties react

Her agony was also highlighted by BJD MP Tathagata Satpathy, who alleged that police and doctors probing the rape were "trying to hide the incident by their silence." He also said that the "police and doctors must be celebrating today".

Meanwhile, Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Prasad Harichandanhas has said that the victim, a class nine student, was mentally tortured by police and doctors. He also demanded the resignation of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for failure to bring the girl to justice, reported NDTV.

Union Tribal Affairs Minister and senior BJP leader Jual Oram has also condemned the injustice done to the girl.

Ruling party says justice will be done

While BJD spokesperson Sasmit Patra said, "A judicial probe is on. Justice will be done."

Patnaik has said that he was also saddened by the incident. "I am considering what can be done for her," Patnaik told Hindustan Times.