The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has found itself in the midst of yet another trouble, as the Patna High Court on Wednesday ordered a fine of Rs 5 lakh for failing a deserving student in the Class 10 exam in 2017.

Here's what happened

The student, who has been identified as Priyanka Singh, had claimed that she was not given the marks that she deserved. Singh claimed that she was awarded nine out of 100 in Sanskrit and 29 out of 80 in Science, following which she filed a writ petition in the high court claiming she couldn't have performed so poorly.

The court asked the petitioner to deposit Rs 40,000, which would not be returned to her if her claims that her answer sheets had not been valued correctly were found to be untrue after re-evaluation. However, during the trial, the court realised that the petitioner had answered the questions correctly but was awarded poor marks.

The re-evaluation revealed that he girl had scored 80 in Sanskrit and 61 in Science and the court asked the Bihar board to pay a fine. Meanwhile, the BSEB has admitted that her answer sheets had not been evaluated properly earlier.

The BSEB had landed itself in another scam earlier this year when the police arrested the 2017 Class 12 arts topper for not revealing his true age and allegedly forging his date of birth on the official papers.

Ganesh Kumar, the topper, turned out to be a 41-year-old father of two. He had claimed to be 24 years old on his documents.

In 2016 too, Bihar topper scam came into light when arts and science stream topper Ruby Rai failed to answer the simplest of questions. Rai not only pronounced Political Science as "Prodigal Science" but also said that it was a subject that taught cooking.