Akash Dadlani, who entered Bigg Boss 11 as a commoner, was one of the most energetic contestants inside the house and also the fifth contestant to be evicted from the show.

While fans loved his madness inside the house, not many are fine with Akash's behaviour in the outside world.

According to a report in SpotboyE, Akash created a nuisance on the sets of Entertainment Ki Raat and was eventually thrown out of the show.

It so happened that Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde along with Vikas Gupta, Arshi Khan and Puneesh Sharma had to shoot for an episode, which was also supposed to see Akash as one of the guests.

However, Akash got drunk while waiting for a script briefing inside his vanity van. His behaviour gradually started to change and eventually, he started to throw fits. Unable to bear his unprofessional behaviour, the channel decided to kick him out of the show.

The makers ended up shooting with only four contestants – Shilpa, Vikas, Puneesh and Arshi – who were part of the show.

Meanwhile, Shilpa and Vikas, who had shared a troubled equation in the initial weeks of Bigg Boss 11 but later reconciled, will work together in a web series.

Shilpa, in an interview with DNA, confirmed that they are indeed going to work together on a web series.

Besides the web series, Shilpa is planning to try her luck in Bollywood. Reports are also doing the rounds that the actress will be hosting the Marathi version of Bigg Boss. She, however, has decided to not return to the small screen.

Not just that, the winner of Bigg Boss 11 has also been approached by a few brands willing to sign her as brand ambassador. Given that Shilpa won million hearts with her culinary skills inside the house, one of the brands that approached her is a popular wheat flour company.