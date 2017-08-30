Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn is set to entertain everyone with his upcoming movie Baadshaho, which is set to be released on September 1. The Golmaal actor will also be seen in a period drama, titled Taanaaji: The Unsung Warrior.

After Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Bajirao Mastani and Padmavati, it will be Ajay's magnum opus and the actor says that he doesn't want to compete with SS Rajamouli's super-duper blockbuster Baahubali series.

Hence, he wants to go a step ahead of Bahubali. "But I am not looking to compete with Bahubali. We need to give good films to our audiences. Our films need to have emotions, drama and thrill in the right quantity," Deccan Chronicle quoted Ajay as saying.

Ajay is one of the actors who will be seen in different characters in his upcoming movies. In Baadshaho, the actor is set to play a thief and he will share screen space with Emraan Hashmi, Vidyut Jamwal, Sanjay Mishra, Ileana D'Cruz and Esha Gupta.

While in Taanaaji he will play a warrior, Ajay will also be seen in his comedy movie Golmaal 4. The Rohit Shetty directorial features Parineeti Chopra and Tabu this time.

Talking about the leading actresses of Golmaal Again, Ajay said: "Both are talented actors. The film is funnier than the previous ones."

Meanwhile, Ajay is making headlines as he stormed out of The Kapil Sharma Show along with his Baadshaho team.

According to reports, Ajay and his Baadshaho team appeared on Kapil Sharma's show to promote their movie. But the host failed to show up which made Ajay furious and he walked out of the show without shooting.