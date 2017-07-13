Airtel, one of India's largest telecom firms, has been forced to apologise to not only its Bengali subscribers but even those who read and speak the language as a whole.

And the entire reason seems to be a badly-worded front-page advertisement that the telecom giant had published on the front page of several Bengali-language newspapers on Wednesday, July 12.

The matter blew up on social media, forcing Airtel India to apologise for the fiasco, for fear that it was getting a bad rep. They placed the blame squarely on their translators, but also said they were sorry for it.

What happened

Many Bengalis on Wednesday woke up to what seemed like a horrendously-worded Airtel advertisement on the front page of a leading Bengali daily.

The advertisement was purportedly meant to promote Airtel Postpaid and its recent feature as part of which unused data from one month would be added to the balance of the network for all users.

However, what got the blood of many Bengalis boiling was the use of a completely non-existent word in the very first line of the advertisement, and umpteen grammar mistakes strewn throughout the message, which ran into several lines.

Outrage on social media

Bengali-language speakers soon took to social media to slam Airtel India for the advertisement.

This is the crap published in many #Bengali news paper today. #Airtel should stop abusing bengali language. pic.twitter.com/CyN6WVdWqL — pallab mukherjee (@Pallabtagra) July 12, 2017

Dear #Airtel, if you wish to do biz in Bengal, you have to respect its language #Bengali @airtelindia pic.twitter.com/VGrQUfx0lG — Atmadip Ray (@atmadiprayET) July 12, 2017

The common refrain was that Airtel had insulted the Bengali language.

Language is a source of pride for many Bengalis, who do not take kindly to slights about it.

Airtel apologises

The people at Airtel India were soon apprised of the situation, and it seems they were aware of the importance Bengalis attach to their language.

It said in a statement to people who approached it on social media about the advertisement: "First up, we are really sorry that this oversight happened. Our translators got it wrong and we take responsibility for it. Thank you for pointing it out."

It then went on to add: "We have the deepest respect for Bengali language and culture and have taken the necessary steps to avoid such situations in the future."

The quick reply could be ascribed to the fact that Airtel is currently struggling from the onslaught of Jio, and is planning to invest as much as Rs 2,000 crore in improving infrastructure to get back some of its subscribers it has lost to the Reliance behemoth, and also retain existing users.