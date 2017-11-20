Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya Bachchan turned six on November 16. After celebrating her birthday with family, the little one along with her parents threw a big bash for friends on Friday.

The party, held at their home, Prateeksha, was attended by Shah Rukh Khan with son AbRam, Aamir Khan with son Azad Rao Khan, Farah Khan with her three children, Shilpa Shetty Kundra with son Vihaan Raj, Dabboo Ratnani's kids and many others.

As the photos started doing the rounds on internet, one can see how pretty the little girl was looking in a princess dress. In fact, mommy Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked breathtaking in a Gauri and Nainika gown. Father Abhishek Bachchan was in casual jeans and T-shirt.

Aish and Aaradhya were clicked with Shilpa Shetty and her son, while SRK was seen enjoying a ride with AbRam, Abhishek and other kids.

One of the photos that melted hearts was of Big B, AbRam and SRK. The Raees actor shared the pictures on his Twitter handle. AbRam is seen extremely happy as Amitabh and SRK bought him cotton candy.

At first, Amitabh shared the pictures and captioned it: "T 2716 - And as for this little bundle .. he wanted the fluffy 'buddhi ka baal' cone .. so we took him to the stall made one for him and the joy of getting it is just priceless .. Abram, jr Shahrukh .. delectable !!"

Now, SRK has shared the post and wrote: "Thank u sir. This is a moment he will always cherish. By the way he thinks u r my 'papa' when he sees u on TV."

T 2716 - And as for this little bundle .. he wanted the fluffy 'buddhi ka baal' cone .. so we took him to the stall made one for him and the joy of getting it is just priceless .. Abram, jr Shahrukh .. delectable !! pic.twitter.com/8SMF9YsH7p — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 19, 2017

3 generations is one picture perfect frame ? #AishwaryaRaiBachchan with mother #VrindaRai and Aaradhya ?

So in ❤ with this #PinkSqaud! #TeamB pic.twitter.com/w0Hry4BIN5 — Team Abhishek (@BachchanJrFC) November 19, 2017