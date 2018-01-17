With the end of Bigg Boss 11, fans of Salman Khan are now looking forward for the third instalment of his next TV show Dus Ka Dum.

According to a report in DNA, the game show will go on air around June-end or the first week of July this year, after Indian Premier League (IPL). Salman will shoot for the promo in February.

Also, unlike previous seasons, which were aired on weekends, the third instalment of the game show will be telecast from Monday to Friday. Dus Ka Dum 3 will have commoners along with celebrities making special appearances on the show.

Viewers can also participate in the game show through their mobiles. "The makers had tried this with KBC 9, so now they are planning to take it ahead and make 10 Ka Dum the biggest interactive show. Viewers sitting at home can play the game along with the contestants in the studio and win prizes," a source told the daily.

Danish Khan, the executive vice-president and business head of Sony TV, had earlier said: "If you're asking me who is doing 'Dus Ka Dum'... (My answer is) Is there anyone else who can do 'Dus Ka Dum' other than Salman Khan."

He added that the new season of Dus Ka Dum will be nothing like the previous two seasons: "This time, with 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' (KBC), we created a kind of world record as 3 crore people played KBC on mobile. That was our first attempt at getting a second screen — a mobile — in play for the television. We believe 'Dus Ka Dum' will be the biggest interactive show that we have ever done. For Sony, it will be the most ambitious TV, plus second screen experience for consumers."

Not long ago, rumour had it that Akshay Kumar would replace Salman in the game show. It was said that the makers were having issues with the latter's team quoting an astronomical sum as well as his dates.