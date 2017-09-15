Fans of Sunil Grover, gear up! The comedian-actor, who garnered immense popularity with his role as Dr Mashoor Gulati in The Kapil Sharma Show, is set to return with a new show.

The new non-fiction show is at the developing stage. "It is in a very nascent stage. But the channel for sure is bringing a non-fiction project with Sunil Grover. The concept and idea is still at the discussion stage but it will obviously be a comic series," a source told Tellychakkar.com.

A Times of India report said that Sunil's new series would be a comic show and would be based on the lines of Pink Panther.

Sunil Grover doubles his fee as Kapil Sharma's show witnesses major downfall

Further, it will reportedly replace Krushna Abhishek's The Drama Company, which was apparently made with limited number of episodes. "We were always a limited series. Our season will end by this month. I have no clue if the channel plans to bring the show with another season." producer Preeti Simoes told Tellychakkar.com

Although it is being said that Krushna's show that had a stellar cast including Mithun Chakraborty, Ali Asgar, Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosle was made with limited number of episodes, the fact that it had been garnering low Television Rating Points (TRPs) since its inception can't be ruled out.

Ever since Sunil and others took an exit, The Kapil Sharma Show had been witnessing a drastic drop in its ratings, followed by Kapil's failing health, which eventually forced the show to take a temporary break. However, as per latest report, Kapil and team will soon resume shoot.

Meanwhile, Sunil has been making guest appearances on small screen or performing live shows.