Varun Dhawan and Jacqueline Fernandez along with Taapsee Pannu had a grand launch of Judwaa 2 trailer last week in Mumbai. While 50 twins flew to Mumbai to join the team, one of them misbehaved with Jacqueline.

According to SpotboyE, it so happened that before the trailer launch, the Judwaa 2 star cast went on a bus tour with all the twins to Mumbai's popular locations.

All were having a great time when a pair of twins crossed the security barricade to take a selfie with Jackie. Initially, the actress took it sportingly, but then the twins tried to get closer to the diva which made her uncomfortable.

Varun came to the rescue for upset Jacqueline and asked the twins to leave. The twins were then booked on the very next flight back to their hometown, and the whole activity was cancelled. Reports suggest that some legal action was also being taken against them.

"The two were asked to leave and our original plan of activity was cancelled. The rest of us were disappointed but we understood that the call taken was an essential one," one of the other participants present for the trailer launch told SpotboyE.

A few days ago, Ileana D'Cruz had also faced a similar situation when a gang of boys misbehaved with her when she was inside her car. She had tweeted: "It's a pretty shitty world we live in. I'm a public figure. I understand that I don't have the luxury of a private & an anonymous life. (1/2)"

"But that doesn't give any man the right to misbehave with me. Don't confuse "fan antics" with that. I am a WOMAN at the end of the day.(2/2) (sic.)"

Nowadays, the definition of being a fan has completely changed. Shah Rukh Khan had explained the current situation in 2016 film Fan where an innocent boy turns into a dangerous stalker and calls himself a fan.