The Bachelorette is coming to an end on Monday, and we'll finally learn who Rachel Lindsay gives away the final rose to. Will it be Bryan Abasolo or Peter Kraus?

Celebrity wedding planner Mindy Weiss, who is Wedding Paper Divas' style partner, has planned a number of Bachelor/Bachelorette weddings such as Trista and Ryan, JP and Ashley, and Sean and Catherine's and she has an idea of what Lindsay's wedding will look like.

If Lindsay was to end up with Bryan, then expect a formal black-tie event that Weiss describes as being fun-loving romantic ceremony.

"I predict they'll have a formal black-tie wedding in a 5 star Miami venue with a scenic outdoor area, a live Latin band, and of course her dog, Copper, as the ring bearer. The glamorous couple will have an outdoor reception decorated with red roses as a nod to their journey and the romantic passion between them," she said in a statement.

But if Lindsay was to choose Peter as her final pick, then their walk down the aisle might be in a foreign location.

"I think this adorable couple will have a small destination wedding at a vineyard in Italy to satisfy their shared love of travel. The destination allows for a discrete wedding with a guest list that includes only close family and friends, rather than a large and flashy wedding – something that would be important to both Rachel and Peter," predicts Weiss.

The Bachelorette Season 13 finale will air this Monday. The final episode will also feature the After The Final Rose special where Lindsay and the winner will talk about their lives post the reality show and give us a peek into their romance. Lindsay has already revealed that she's engaged to the winner of Season 13, and that she couldn't be happier.