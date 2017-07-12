Ever since Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover's mid-air brawl in March resulted in the later quitting The Kapil Sharma Show, the comedian-host and the Sony TV channel have been trying to end the war and convince Sunil to return to the programme.

During a Facebook Live session on Tuesday, July 11, Kapil once again said that Sunil is like his brother and he would love to have him back on show.

Did Sunil Grover get offended by Kiku Sharda's comment over low ratings of Supernight with Tubelight?

But it seems Sunil is firm in his decision and is in no mood to mend the broken relationship. The comedian, who has been doing live performances and guest appearances on other shows, has chosen his dignity over the relationship.

According to a SpotboyE report, Kapil recently visited Sunil's house after seeking permission for a short meeting. Sunil agreed to the interaction. The visit resulted in the two sharing some awkward moments. Many things remained unanswered as silence prevailed in the room, the report said.

So with this, it seems that speculations regarding possibility of Sunil's return to The Kapil Sharma Show can finally be put to rest.

Ever since Sunil left, the comedy series has been witnessing a drop in its ratings.

Last month, Chandan Prabhakar, who had also taken an exit from TKSS along with Sunil and Ali Asgar, rejoined the show stating that he and Kapil are like brothers and that issues can crop up between siblings but that doesn't mean they break all ties.