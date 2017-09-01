Even though Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh may be lodged in jail, where he will serve a sentence of 20 years, gruesome and gut-wrenching details of the Dera and its chief continue to trickle in. After his former bodyguard made explosive revelations about the self-styled godman, it has now been reported that Ram Rahim raped a Sadhvi at the Dera using a love letter a boy had written to her as an excuse.

The incident took place 18 years ago when the Ashram in-charge told the Sadhvi that Ram Rahim, referred to as "Pitaji" by his followers, had called her to his den. She was asked to enter the den after ringing a bell. When she met Ram Rahim, she was asked to show the letters she had received. She told him that she did not know who the letters were from and might have been sent by a boy she knew during her college days.

This is when Ram Rahim told her that she had become impure and he would purify her by having sex with her. When the Sadhvi resisted, he raped her, reported News18. But her ordeal did not stop there and she was raped again in 2000 and was told that all the shouting wouldn't make a difference as no one would hear her.

Post the assault, the Sadhvi spoke to her brother, who also worked at the Dera, about it and left. This is the same Sadhvi – along with the other one – who accused the Dera chief of rape, finally resulting in his conviction. During the deposition, the Sadhvis had also revealed that while raping them, the Dera chief boasted of his "clout" and said that he was "God."

Before the conviction, it was reported that the two women were living in fear at an undisclosed location and their lawyer had said that they would have probably moved to another state, had Ram Rahim been acquitted.

While the two Sadhvis came ahead and spoke of the assault, there are numerous who have remained mum about being raped by Ram Rahim. In a recent revelation made by the Dera chief's former bodyguard Beant Singh to Times Now, it came to fore that the "godman" raped all the Sadhvis in turns and everyone knew about it.

He also revealed that he has witnessed women being called to the den and they were made to do "objectionable things." He also spoke about a 1995 incident in Mount Abu, where Ram Rahim raped a 16-year-old girl for hours.