Varun Dhawan is set to appear in father David Dhawan's Judwaa 2, which will hit the screens on this Friday (September 29). Not many people know that senior actor Govinda was also a part of Judwaa 2, but David-Varun pulled a Jagga Jasoos on him.

Earlier, Govinda's scene was deleted from Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Jagga Jasoos. In Judwaa 2, nothing big has happened, but the rivalry between Govinda and the Dhawans is not a secret.

The recent buzz is that Govinda's reference has been deleted from the song Chalti Hai Kya 9 se 11 song, which has been rehashed from the original number of Salman Khan's Judwaa.

The original number had this lyrics: "Govinda hain hero uska aur Madhuri heroine hai." But this line has been removed from the new song featuring Varun, Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapseee Pannu. It seems like the Dhawans are in no mood to forgive and forget.

People who are unaware of what happened between them, take a look here.

Govinda had earlier lashed out at Varun while promoting his film Aa Gaya Hero. "Ranveer Singh and Varun Dhawan both have a body like Salman Khan. But they can't say it. If they call themselves as Salman Khan, then they won't get films. They can't afford to be against Khan. This is how the filmy world works. How can he (Varun) be like me?" Govinda had said.

"To become Govinda, he needs to be innocent, uneducated and a poor village boy. Varun is already a son of a director. In the last six years, he hasn't done more than two films with his father, whereas I did 17 films with his father (David Dhawan)," he added.

But now the actor has suddenly become diplomatic. When he was asked about his name removed from the song, he told SpotboyE: "Requirement initiates writing. I don't think they tampered with the song for any other reason."

"Aisa nahin hota hai film industry mein. Here, everybody is out for business. Personal agendas are not carried out," Govinda added.