Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt made her debut in the industry with Karan Johar's Student of the Year (SOTY) and now, she is quite excited for the sequel. The diva talked about Sara Ali Khan, who will be seen in the second instalment.

"I feel very excited that a sequel of Student of the Year is being made, and no matter who is in it, I am sure the audience is going to love it, just like they loved the first part," Alia told The Asian Age. The actress hopes Karan Johar will ask her, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra to do a cameo. "I am sure Karan will ensure that all three of us from the first part make some appearance in the second," Alia said.

Student of the Year 2 will star Tiger Shroff and Sara Ali Khan. It will be the debut of Saif Ali Khan's daughter and Alia, who is her childhood friend, is looking forward to Sara's appearance. Alia confessed that Sara will be fabulous.

"Not many people know that Sara and I used to play together as kids, however, later on we lost touch. So, of course, I am rooting for her on her debut film," Alia told the daily.

Meanwhile, Alia is busy promoting her Holi release Badrinath Ki Dulhania. Slated to hit screens on March 10, the diva will share screen space with Varun Dhawan and it is their third movie together. They have worked together in SOTY and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania before.