Sanjay Dutt and Rekha became the talk of the town on Sunday afternoon thanks to Yasser Usman's book Rekha – The Untold Story, in which Rekha and Sanjay Dutt's marriage has reportedly been mentioned. However, the writer has now cleared the air.

As the news started breaking the internet, many publications referred to the writer's book as the source of the news. But when Hindustan Times asked Usman about the same, he refuted the reports saying: "This is wrong. Nothing of this sort has been mentioned in my book. People don't read properly."

He went ahead and narrated the story in the book and said: "Rekha and Sanjay Dutt were working in a film together, probably Zameen Aasmaan (1984). The rumours of their affair surfaced at that time. In fact, some went on to say that they got married. These rumours became so strong that Sanjay Dutt had to deny the allegations in a magazine. It was an official denial."

The writer further added that there wasn't any marriage and the whole thing grabbed attention because Sanjay spoke about it. It looks like past affairs don't really stop haunting people and similarly, Rekha and Sanjay too courted controversy yesterday.

In fact, the reports suggested that Sanjay's father Sunil Dutt got to know about them and thus forced his son to marry Richa Sharma. Also, it was being said that Rekha puts sindoor for Sanjay. However, all these are merely rumours.

Meanwhile, this is what Usman's book really says.