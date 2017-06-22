June 22, 2017, is a festive day for the fans of Ilayathalapathy Vijay as the Tamil hero celebrates his birthday. Vijay, being an actor with a humongous fan following in Kerala as well, the team of upcoming Malayalam movie, Pokkiri Simon, has released a special video teaser on the occasion of the stylish actor's 43rd birthday.

Actor Sunny Wayne, who plays the lead role in the comedy entertainer, has shared the video from the movie that also features Angamaly Diaries-fame Sarath Kumar (Appani Ravi) and Jacob Gregory. The trio is heard singing Vijay's superhit song Ellappugazhum from the movie Azhagiya Tamil Magan in an autorickshaw with Thalapathy's photo and his name Thalaiva.

In the Jijo Antony-directorial that has a tagline "Oru Kadutha Aaradhakan", Sunny and his friends will be seen as ardent fans of Vijay set in the backdrop against Thiruvananthapuram, where the Tamil star enjoys a huge fan base. It is understood that there are over 500 groups of Vijay fans in the capital city, and Pokkiri Simon will narrate the story of five such groups.

Scripted by K Ambady, Pokkiri Simon stars actress Prayaga Martin as Sunny's character's love interest, while Nedumudi Venu, Shammi Thilakan and Dileesh Pothan, among many others appear in significant roles.

Meanwhile, Malayalam young star Dulquer Salmaan has also wished Vijay on his special day. "Wishing Mersal ilayathalapathy Vijay Sir a fantastic birthday !! #HBDMERSALVIJAY [sic]," DQ posted on his social media page.

Watch the teaser of Pokkiri Simon released on the occasion of Vijay's birthday: