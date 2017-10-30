NASA came up with a spooky sound compilation from space as Halloween is around the corner.

"In time for Halloween, we've put together a compilation of elusive "sounds" of howling planets and whistling helium that is sure to make your skin crawl," a NASA statement read.

The sound compilation features the following:

1. Juno Captures the 'Roar' of Jupiter: NASA's Juno spacecraft has crossed Jupiter's boundary, which exerts immense magnetic field. Juno's Waves instrument recorded the encounter with the bow shock over the course of about two hours on June 24, 2016.

2. Plasma Waves: Plasma waves, like the roaring ocean surf, create a rhythmic cacophony with the EMFISIS instrument aboard NASA's Van Allen Probes.

3. Saturn's Radio Emissions: Saturn is a source of intense radio emissions, which were monitored by the Cassini spacecraft. The radio waves are closely related to the auroras near the poles of the planet. These auroras are similar to Earth's northern and southern lights. More of Saturn's eerie-sounding radio emissions.

4. Sounds of Jupiter: Astronomers sometimes translate radio signals into sound to better understand the signals. This approach is called "data sonification". On June 27, 1996, the Galileo spacecraft made the first flyby of Jupiter's largest moon, Ganymede, and this audio track represents data from Galileo's Plasma Wave Experiment instrument.

5. Sounds of a Comet Encounter: During its February 14, 2011, flyby of comet Tempel 1, an instrument on the protective shield on NASA's Stardust spacecraft was pelted by dust particles and small rocks, as can be heard in this audio track.

Check out the sound compilation right here: