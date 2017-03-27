Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover's fight has apparently caused much loss to popular The Kapil Sharma Show. It seems that Kapil's show is not being appreciated ever since Sunil is missing from it.

All the recent episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show on YouTube have been getting huge number of likes and very minimal number of dislikes. However, the last episode in which Taapsee Pannu and Manoj Bajpayee had arrived to promote Naam Shabana received a completely opposite response from the viewers on YouTube.

Sunil was not a part of this episode, and it is evident that viewers missed his character of Mashoor Gulati very much. While The Kapil Sharma Show has been one of the highest TRP-generating shows on Indian television, the particular episode on YouTube surprisingly received just over 16,000 likes and as many as over 60,000 dislikes by the time this story was filed.

The comment section is also filled with reactions suggesting that the show is boring without the presence of Sunil. This is an alarming change in the spectators' response as all the previous episodes of the show in recent past had received positive response. The Naam Shabana episode was the first one which was without Sunil, after he had a fight with Kapil.

Kapil had earlier misbehaved with Sunil on a plane, following which the former had apparently beaten him as well mid-air. The incident came to open after Sunil had posted on the social media how hurt he was by Kapil's act, in response to which the stand-up comedian had posted an apology to him on Twitter.

Although Sunil is currently out of The Kapil Sharma Show, some reports suggest that he might join the team back soon. However, considering the current state of affairs, it is less likely that Sunil will come back so easily. Check the Naam Shabana episode of The Kapil Sharma Show here: