Bollywood pair Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone recently made headlines after rumours of their breakup started doing the rounds. It was being said that the duo has broken up, and thus avoided each other in public. But none of these rumours is reportedly true.

Earlier reports suggested that Ranveer and Deepika parted ways due to the latter's closeness to Vin Diesel during xXx: Return of Xander Cage's promotions. Also, the actress' party photos with her girls when Ranveer had a surgery added fuel to fire.

However, DNA's recent report hinted that all is well between the couple. An insider told the daily: "None of this is true. Ranveer could not attend (HT Most Stylish Awards 2017) as he had wisdom tooth surgery and is still healing from it. He had informed the organisers beforehand that he could not attend."

It was also being said that the Befikre actor wanted to avoid Deepika and thus, gave HT Most Stylish Awards 2017 a miss. Deepika and Ranveer have not been spotted together at any event or party for a long time and it has been raising many eyebrows.

But, the duo's recent getaway has proved that Deepika-Ranveer's relationship is still going strong. However, they didn't look pleased with the fact that their photos were being clicked.

Meanwhile, the duo will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati. However, they will play enemies in the movie, which will also star Shahid Kapoor. Deepika, who has recently been made the brand ambassador of an international cosmetic brand, will miss Cannes Film Festival 2017 due to Padmavati shooting.

