A new footage of UFO is doing the rounds on the internet which left many baffled. It's probably one of the coolest UFO footage you might have ever seen.

ALSO READ: Cult leader Charles Manson dies at 83; Twitterati celebrate

The footage was recorded from South West England's Dorset County reportedly in October. The video shows an shining object hovering in the skies of Dorset near a trail of cloud. The mysterious object can be seen flying in the skies and the cloud in that area starts to dissipate.

ALSO READ: This SHOCKING 1992 footage may prove aliens are REAL [VIDEO]

The UFO appears like a star, it can be seen clearing the cloud mysteriously. Some people who saw the video on the social media commented that they found the UFO sighting authentic.

ALSO READ: 19-year-old American model sells her virginity for $2.9 million; here's why she did so

"That is some awesome footage not only seeing a UFO but seeing how it affects change the area around it, great video man," Josh Hammond commented on the video.

Another user named Steven Vitali wrote: "I've seen these light orbs with my own eyes! Here in UK, it's how I know this is genuine,but never seen one in daytime tho? I've been observing the sky for 2 years now and can't explain what they are,I grabbed my binoculars one night and focused on one and was still just a orb light I saw but closer, I know they are not a plane, drone, lantern, star etc, they don't move like them, weather balloon maybe? But why a bright light?"

ALSO READ: Freaky! Chinese man gets an eel stuck up in anus

But some users still doubt whether the video was real or not. One of the users termed it "fakery at its best."

This footage had left many viewers perplexed after seeing the UFO magically fading the cloud. It is the first time a 'craft' was spotted doing something like that.

ALSO READ: Can precum lead to pregnancy?

One user named Dee. D. Even tries to explain the unusual sight saying, "Maybe a sample was taken," apparently suggesting that the UFO might have collected a sample of the cloud.

Watch the UFO footage here: