After revealing Professor Michael Idikkula's interesting look from the upcoming Malayalam movie Velipadinte Pusthakam, Mohanlal has unveiled his second look from the Lal Jose directorial on Tuesday, July 18.

Have you seen Mohanlal's 'Devadoothan look' in Lal Jose's Velipadinte Pusthakam? [PHOTOS]

The poster features the tough avatar of the versatile actor and looks similar to his super hit Pulimurugan get-up. Meanwhile, in the first look poster of the campus entertainer, Mohanlal's look resembles his character Vishal Krishnamoorthy from the musical mystery thriller Devadoothan, with a beard and long hair. Earlier, reports had it that the National Award winning actor would appear in three different roles, and the third one is said to be a surprise climax look.

Velipadinte Pusthakam went on floor in Thiruvananthapuram on May 17, and also stars Anna Reshma Rajan, Priyanka Nair, Sarath Kumar, Anoop Menon, Kalabhavan Shajon and many others in significant roles. The movie marks the maiden association of hitmaker Lal Jose with Mohanlal in 19 years and has been scheduled to hit the screens as an Onam release in September.

Scripted by Benny P Nayarambalam, and produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirwad Cinemas, Velipadinte Pusthakam has a promising crew, including cinematographer Vishnu Sharma, music composer Shaan Rahman, costume designer Sameera Saneesh and editor Ranjan Abraham, among others.

Meanwhile, after back-to-back blockbusters, Mohanlal has a handful of projects, including B Unnikrishnan's Villain, VA Shrikumar Menon's Odiyan and Mahabharata. Rumours also suggest that he is being considered for an important role in Baahubali director SS Rajamouli's next.