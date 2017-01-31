After releasing a few posters of the upcoming Malayalam movie, The Great Father, the makers of the Mammootty-starrer unveiled the motion poster of the film on Tuesday, January 31.

The 55-second motion poster features a stylish avatar of the megastar playing David Nainan in the family entertainer, which is a directorial debut of Haneef Adeni. The unique poster also shows Sneha and baby Anikha's characters. Earlier, the posters featuring Mammootty, Arya (Andrews Eapen), Sneha (Michelle David) and Anikha (Sara David) had impressed the fans, who are now eagerly waiting for the movie's release.

The Great Father marks the reunion of Mammootty with Sneha after 2010 movie Pramaani. He will also be sharing the screen space with baby Anikha after superhit family entertainer Bhaskar The Rascal, which released in 2015. Meanwhile, it is the third outing of Arya in Malayalam after Urumi and Double Barrel, and his first movie with the megastar.

While Haneef has penned the story and screenplay of The Great Father, Gopi Sunder has composed the music of the film. Celebrity couple Indrajith Sukumaran and Poornima's daughters Prarthana and Nakshatra also make their grand entry to the Mollywood industry as singers with the Mammootty-starrer.

A few months ago, the uncle of the star kids, Prithviraj, had announced the news by sharing a photo of them with Gopi from the studio. "Introducing..playback singers Prarthana and Nakshatra Indrajith! #TheGreatFather #GopiSundar [sic]," he had the posted on his Facebook page.

The big-budget film has been bankrolled by Prithviraj Sukumaran, Arya, Santhosh Sivan and Shaji Nadesan under the banner of August Cinema, which has produced many hit movies in Malayalam. Earlier, the team had plans to release the megastar movie in December 2016, but it was postponed due to some unknown reasons. Due to the theatre strike in Kerala during the Christmas season, the release of all Malayalam movies were pushed further. Now, the makers have revealed that The Great Father will hit the theatres in March.

Watch the motion poster of The Great Father here: