Browsing through Netflix's extensive library can be a tedious job. The world's leading Internet television network has thousands of movies and television shows on its ever-expanding streaming library, but you could easily get what you're looking for by knowing a neat trick – secret codes.

Several dedicated sites have compiled secret lists of codes that can help you unlock dozens of hidden categories. With the help of these codes, you can access thousands of sub-genres on the streaming service. All you need to do is simply change the code number at the end of the website/genre URL to access the various genres and sub-genres of movies and TV shows.

Netflix has the world's largest content library, with content ranging from the usual and mass appealing to niche categories that include "Dramas Starring Al Pacino" and "Indian Movies from 1940s."

To access the various genres and sub-genres on offer, simply put the respective code at the end of the URL, www.neflix.com/browse/genre/________

For example, if you love watching Romantic Comedies (5475), type www.netflix.com/browse/genre/5475 and you will be taken to the Romantic Comedies sub-genre. For Political Dramas – 6616, and for Crime Documentaries (9875).

Likewise, there are hundreds of genres and sub-genres to choose from, including "Dramas starring Rajesh Khanna (4041) and Discovery Channel TV Shows (1233).

But if your tastes are a little more specific, you can search for "Critically acclaimed Italian Dramas from the 1960s (3995) or Controversial Comedies (1948) using the extended list here.