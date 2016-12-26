Actor Ranveer Singh is considered one of the most energetic and eccentric actors in Indian cinema today. The actor, who is often in news for some or the other reason, recently grabbed attention for his outfit at Mumbai airport.

It is common for the Padmavati actor to make headlines for his quirky clothes. This time too he became the target because of his black outfit. Ranveer wore a transparent black kurta with black leggings and sported a black bandana and shades.

He was trolled online, and Twitterati referred to his outfit as salwar kameez. They made fun of him by comparing his clothes to his girlfriend Deepika Padukone's. Besides other social media users, Kamaal R Khan also joined the crowd to troll Ranveer's attire and referred to him as "chamak challo" in his tweet.

Whether it is his appearance in Muppet pyjamas or weird printed outfits or long skirts, the Bollywood hunk carries it with elan. Ranveer never loses a chance to surprise people with his fashion sense, but he is still one of the favourite actors in Bollywood.

After Bajirao Mastani, Ranveer has become one of the top most actors in the industry. Though his latest release Befikre failed to impress the audience, fans are eagerly waiting for his next Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, Padmavati.

In Padmavati, he will again collaborate with Deepika, and will be seen working with Shahid Kapoor as well. Meanwhile, take a look at the Twitter reaction on his black outfit here:

Hey! @RanveerOfficial Chammak Challo, where are you going in Deepika's Salwar Kameez. pic.twitter.com/G1R8m0OHKm — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) December 23, 2016

When Bae makes you wear the Christmas present because she didn't like it.. pic.twitter.com/7vsCIZxSC7 — Divya Kr Gupta (@cooldivay) December 23, 2016

Pakchikpak Raja Babu

Deepika: Meri black salwar kameez kahan hai

Ranveer Singh: I am wearing it babe

Sand-d Singh @Sand_In_Deed

When you want to wear a burka and yet flaunt your muscular body.

Cashless @RingerLactate_

When someone enters a malaria belt, wearing a machchhardani and other protections.