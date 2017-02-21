After Padmavati, Sanjay Leela Bhansali will reportedly start his next project starring Shah Rukh Khan. Earlier, the buzz was that Kangana Ranaut will star opposite SRK in Bhansali's movie, but the Raees actor seems to have shattered the diva's dreams.

Bhansali has apparently discussed two scripts with Shah Rukh and the latter chose one of them. Unfortunately, the one he didn't choose was supposed to star Kangana, according to Business of Cinema.

In fact, Shah Rukh has earlier mentioned that he was in talks with Bhansali for two projects. "I have been in talks with Sanjay for two films. We will select the best one and make it," he said in an interview. However, the question that remains is -- did SRK not want to work with Kangana or was it the director?

It looks like Kangana's statement on Koffee With Karan 5 has irked someone. On the show, she poured her heart out about why she doesn't want to work with any of the Khans and her wish seems to have come true.

On the other hand, the daily also stated that SRK choosing Bhansali's film, which doesn't star Kangana, has nothing to do with her. He found the period setting of the other (one with Kangana) a little repetitive and thus, told Bhansali that he will not be comfortable working on that project.

Meanwhile, Kangana is busy promoting her upcoming movie Rangoon, along with co-stars Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. And SRK is shooting for Imtiaz Ali's Rahnuma opposite Anushka Sharma. He will also be seen playing a dwarf in Aanand L Rai's next.