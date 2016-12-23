Bollywood Khans, especially Salman Khan, have made special appearances in each other's films many times. Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan were last seen together in the latter's 1993 film Pehla Nasha and now, the Fan actor has a cameo in Dangal.

Before you find it difficult to satiate your curiosity, know that SRK has not made a physical appearance in the Aamir-starrer. There is a scene in Dangal in which a group of young girls is seen drooling over SRK when his iconic movie Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge airs on television.

Fans eagerly waiting to see these two actors together to share screen space in a movie can feel a bit happy to see SRK's cameo in Dangal in such way. Amidst reports of a competition between the two, there is little hope that Aamir and SRK will make any appearance on the silver screen together. There were reports that the PK actor was supposed to do a cameo in SRK's Om Shanti Om, but it didn't happen for some reason.

However, it is said that the two superstars are good friends off-screen. This year, the Khan trio have been competing with each other on the work front. Salman's Sultan has become the highest grosser of 2016 to date and SRK was also immensely appreciated for his performance in Fan.

As Aamir's Dangal is the last big release of this year, one has to wait to see whether it will be able to beat Sultan's record or not. Also, in 2017, King Khan's Rahnuma and Aamir's Secret Superstar is set to clash at the box office as both of them will be releasing in a gap of a few days in August.

Dangal has been praised from all quarters and, in fact, Salman tweeted his review for Aamir's amazing work in the film. The film is a biopic on ace wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat and his daughters.