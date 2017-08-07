Bollywood actor Aamir Khan's fans will be disheartened to hear that their superstar is not well. He and wife Kiran Rao have tested positive for Swine Flu.

Aamir confirmed the news at the Paani Foundation's Satyamev Jayate Water Cup Awards through a video message. He said: "I could not come because, both me and Kiran have been detected positive for Swine Flu. And have been asked to stay inside a room for seven days."

We hope our superstar gets well soon. Though he couldn't make it to the event, he requested Shah Rukh Khan to be a part of it.

SRK, being a good friend, attended the event on behalf of the Dangal actor.

#WATCH Pune: Aamir Khan says "have contracted Swine Flu and are skipping the event so that others do not contract the same". pic.twitter.com/xIa4keG2Mz — ANI (@ANI_news) August 6, 2017

A few days ago, Aamir had released his next movie Secret Superstar's trailer, which received a positive response from all quarters. The movie features Aamir's Dangal daughter Zaira Wasim in the lead role and Mr Perfectionist as the supporting actor.

Secret Superstar is the story of a teenage girl who wants to be a singer, but can't see her dreams getting fulfilled due to her conservative family.

Thus, she secretly carries out her ambition by posting her videos on YouTube but she wears a burkha to hide identity in those clips. Aamir plays her guide who helps to reach her goal.

The release of this movie trailer had grabbed attention because of one more reason. Aamir launched it before the release of Shah Rukh Khan's Jab Harry Met Sejal. It was not the first time that the actor did something similar.

PK's trailer was launched just a day before Happy New Year's release and Dangal's trailer was launched right before Salman Khan's Sultan. Too much of a coincidence!

Youtube Screenshot

Meanwhile, Aamir is down with Swine Flu and we wish him good health. Send your best wishes to the superstar by commenting in the box below.