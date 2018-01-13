It is known that Salman Khan played a mentor to many Bollywood celebrities. His ex-girlfriend Katrina Kaif too made it big in movies because of the Tiger Zinda Hai actor.

Now, the hunk is engaged in building careers of many young actors. Sooraj Pancholi, who made a debut with Hero, was launched by Salman. But the Pancholi lad couldn't make it big in the industry.

So, Salman has been helping him to find work and he has succeeded, finally. Along with Sooraj, the superstar is also launching Katrina's younger sister Isabelle Kaif in Bollywood.

Salman will be launching Isabelle alongside Sooraj in a movie, Deccan Chronicle reported. Though the Sultan actor will not be producing it, he has recommended them to Bhushan Kumar of T-Series, who will be bankrolling the film.

A source close to the development told the daily: "Salman has been concerned about the lack of progress in both Isabelle and Sooraj's careers. Both the stars, mentored by Salman, have been waiting in the fringes for years. Now, when after years of persuasion by Bhushan, Salman is finally working with T-Series in Bharat, he also decided to promote Isabelle."

Apparently, Salman 'suggested' that Bhushan should re-launch Sooraj and Isabelle in a film together.

"And we all know what Salman's 'suggestion' means," Deccan Chronicle quoted an insider as saying. "No producer would say no to Salman. Bhushan readily agreed to produce the project, which will be directed by Remo D'Souza's assistant Stanley D'Costa."

On the other hand, Salman has not only come to the rescue for ex-girlfriend Katrina, but also, is helping rumoured lover Iulia Vantur.

Salman had launched the Romanian model-singer in mid-2016. Now, he has recommended her and Maniesh Paul for a music video. Shabina Khan, Salman's choreographer on films like Dabangg, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and Tubelight, has directed the music video titled Harjai.

Written and composed by Doori singer Sachin Gupta and sung by Maniesh and Iulia, the music video will be Maniesh and Iulia's first project together.

"I came on board because of Bhai. His trust in me was touching and we are looking forward to showing him the complete song. Iulia's voice is unique which made the song really romantic. You will see a softer side to Maneish here, without his usual masti and jokes," Shabina told Mirror.