Remy Ma's various diss tracks seem to have brought Nicki Minaj and Future, who are currently working together, closer.

According to a HollywoodLife source, Future became a source of support for Minaj after Remy Ma hit the Anaconda singer with a diss track titled Shelter. First, "when they got a break during shooting, Future took her to get something to eat where it was just the two of them," a source told HollywoodLife. "He wanted to get her alone because he knows she's going through a lot of sh-t with this beef with Remy."

During their meal, "he grabbed her hand, and simply told her that when it comes to female rappers, 'Nicki Minaj is the best'," the source said, adding, "Future told her to 'never' forget that, and then, he kissed her hand."

Neither Minaj nor Future has addressed these romance rumours.

As for Remy Ma and Minaj's feud, it began when the former released a song where she called out Minaj for getting butt injections, sleeping with Trey Songz and using a ghostwriter. The cover art features a broken Barbie with a pink wig, which is an obvious shot at Minaj.

Other celebrities started taking sides soon after the war between the two erupted. Shortly after Minaj's ex Meek Mill shared a video of him jamming to Shelter, The Game came to Minaj's defence with a harsh Instagram post.

"This the type of hoe sh*t I hate… This lil b*tch @meekmill aka Meesha salty cause his woman left em," The Game (Jayceon Terrell Taylor) wrote. "Instead of being a REAL N*GGA & leaving the situation with ya head up standing tall, you in ya feelings so you get her house robbed & do f*ck n*gga shit fronting for the followers she gave you."