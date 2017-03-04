Nicki Minaj and Remy Ma's feud shows no signs of ending and the latter recently unleashed more wrath on Minaj in a new interview with Wendy Williams where she claimed that Minaj was the one who started the fight.

"She started it," Remy told Williams. "She's being doing this to a lot of females, but no one says anything," Remy said noting that Minaj has had issues with fellow singers Mariah Carey, Lil Kim and Taylor Swift among others.

Elaborating on what Minaj has been doing to anger these celebs, Remy said everything was mostly "behind-the-scenes." "Shunning me from red carpets, refusing to go to award shows if I go," Remy explained. "I have a problem. When you're trying to stop my bag, when you're trying to stop me from taking care of my children, I have a problem with that."

"This person, just from what I witnessed, is not a nice person," Remy added. "And if I learned anything, I have to be a certain way to everybody."

As to how she gathered the material for the two Minaj diss-tracks, Remy said she said she has a habit of cataloguing stuff about people, even if they are friends with her.

Quite a number of celebrities, excluding Minaj's ex Meek Mill, have sided with Minaj following the release of Minaj's diss tracks, but the Anaconda singer, has been maintaining a dignified silence. "Nicki thinks that Remy's below her, a second-tier rapper even," a source told HollywoodLife. "Nicki's not stupid. She knows all Remy wants to do is go toe-to-toe with the baddest female in rap in order to jump start her failed career. Nicki's got nothing to prove."

It looks like Minaj is maintaining her silence and hoping the feud will fade soon.