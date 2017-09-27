Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have got royal fans buzzing. After they were seen attending the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games seated separately, the couple was officially clicked together at a tennis tournament.

Photographs of the couple saw the Suits actress holding Harry's hand while they made their way to the seats on the front row.

After dating for over a year now, this is the first time the couple was spotted indulging in PDA, knowing that the cameras were all over them.

Unlike Prince William and Kate Middleton, the royal couple appears not be shying away from letting the world know they are madly in love.

Over the six years that Kate and William have been married, never have the two indulged in any public display of affection. It is not like they are unhappy expressing their love in the open. It is simply because it is against royal decorum.

People magazine reveals that the royals are permitted to hold hands, kiss or hug, but it is never to be done as a personal choice.

According to the magazine's article in April 2016, royal etiquette expert Myka Meier explained that the reason to avoid any sort of PDA is simply so that they act professional.

"There is no actual etiquette or royal protocol that says the couple must refrain from PDA. The likely reasoning is more that while travelling on a tour technically the couple are working representatives of British Monarchy. The couple are likely to show very little PDA, if any, to remain professional during their designated roles abroad," she said.

But Harry doesn't seem to ponder upon the royal protocols much, making it a refreshing change for the millennials looking up to him. This isn't the first time Harry has done something out of the royal rule book.

Last year, when Markle was being attacked following their relationship rumours, Harry stood by her side and the Kensington Palace issued a statement confirming their romance and requested people to stop the backlash against their relationship.

Harry also recently visited the sets of the actress' hit show and watched her enact a few scenes. "The Suits visit was planned a couple of weeks in advance. Harry's never seen her at her workplace before so she was excited to arrange it. No one was expecting him to show up, just a few people knew," a source informed E! News.

"But it was a quiet visit, he wasn't there posing for photos with 100 people. A lot of people didn't even know he was there after word got out," the insider added.

Rumours about their engagement are rife and royal fans are waiting for the official announcement.