Pope Francis' Colombia trip had a rocky end, leaving him with a black eye and blood splattered all over his white robes during his visit to Cartagena in Colombia.

Francis reportedly had a minor accident when he was travelling in popemobile during a procession on Sunday. He reportedly bumped his face on the glass-and-white frame of the vehicle's covered platform, when the mobile braked abruptly.

TV footage of the 80-year-old showed him colliding with the vehicle's frame, with blood dripping from a cut above his eyebrow and then being assisted by his bodyguard.

After he was assisted from the car, he was then seen with a black eye and and a small dressing on his brow. However, the accident did not seem to dampen his mood, as he smiled at the crowd present during the procession.

Francis took the accident in stride and told reporters smiling: "I got bashed."

Commenting on the incident Vatican spokesperson Greg Burke said: "The pope is alright. Ice was put on it and he was treated.

"He will continue the schedule for his visit with no changes," Burke added. Pope flew back to Rome later on Sunday, concluding his four-city tour.

Pope wrapped up his tour with a personal day by honouring St. Peter Claver, a fellow Jesuit who ministered to hundreds of thousands of African slaves who arrived in the port of Cartagena to be sold during Spanish colonial times.

During his tour, Pope called for a peaceful solution to the crisis in Venezuela, where hundreds have died due to an economic and political turmoil.

"I assure all of you of my prayers for each of the countries of Latin America, and in a special way for neighbouring Venezuela," Francis said during a prayer service in the city.

"I appeal for the rejection of all violence in political life and for a solution to the current grave crisis, which affects everyone, particularly the poorest and most disadvantaged of society", he said.